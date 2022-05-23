🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Douleurs dentaires : de quoi s'agit-il ? comment les soulager ?
Difficultés à manger, à parler, à se concentrer... Les douleurs dentaires impactent considérablement notre quotidien. Quand faut-il s'en inquiéter ? Quelles peuvent en être les causes ? Comment les prendre en charge ?
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/sante-bucco-den...