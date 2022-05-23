🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Drame de Melilla : des dizaines de migrants sont morts en tentant de rejoindre l'Espagne
Dans l'enclave espagnole de Melilla, au Maroc, au moins 37 migrants ont perdu la vie alors qu'ils tentaient d'entrer sur le territoire européen. Explications.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/dr...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/dr...