Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Du sang dans le sperme : faut-il s’inquiéter ?

La présence de sang dans le sperme inquiète, mais est le plus souvent bénigne et disparaît spontanément. À quoi est-elle due ? Quand, et qui, consulter ? On fait le point avec le Dr Antoine Faix, urologue-andrologue. 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...


Version : Mobile / Web