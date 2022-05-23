🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
E-sport : la quête de reconnaissance des gamers au Kenya
Le secteur du "gaming" fait toujours face à des obstacles majeurs en Afrique, continent qui pourrait pourtant faire figure de marché porteur avec 60% de sa population âgée de moins de 25 ans. Reportage AFP.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/kenya/e-...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/kenya/e-...