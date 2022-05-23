Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
EN DIRECT -Discussion entre Macron et les partis: Autain n'entend "aucun pas" vers les insoumis

L'actualité politique est dominée ce dimanche par l'interview d'Emmanuel Macron qui a conforté Elisabeth Borne à son poste de Première ministre.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/en-direct-politiqu...


Version : Mobile / Web