🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
EN DIRECT - Les députés ont voté pour la déconjugalisation de l'AAH, les débats vont continuer jeudi
Après une soirée mouvementée au cours de laquelle les députés ont voté les trois premiers articles du projet de loi sur le pouvoir d'achat, les débats se sont terminés dans la nuit à l'Assemblée avec le vote de l'Allocation adulte handicapé.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/en-direct-les-deba...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/en-direct-les-deba...