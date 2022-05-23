Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
EN DIRECT - Les députés ont voté pour la déconjugalisation de l'AAH, les débats vont continuer jeudi

Après une soirée mouvementée au cours de laquelle les députés ont voté les trois premiers articles du projet de loi sur le pouvoir d'achat, les débats se sont terminés dans la nuit à l'Assemblée avec le vote de l'Allocation adulte handicapé.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/en-direct-les-deba...


