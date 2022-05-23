Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Écosystème : les flamants roses ont élu domicile en Inde

Aux alentours de Bombay, en Inde, les eaux sont envahies de flamants roses. Ce phénomène est loin d'être positif puisque c’est la pollution qui attire les animaux.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


Version : Mobile / Web