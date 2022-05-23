Faire Ensemble
Effacée après la présidentielle, Marine Le Pen est revenue en force pour 2027

La tête du RN est apparue impeccable avec ses 89 députés sur les marches du Palais-Bourbon. Une stratégie de dédiabolisation et un souci de professionnalisation amorcés post-2017 qu'elle compte maintenir pour les cinq ans à venir.



