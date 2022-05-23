Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Egypte : le meurtre d’une étudiante illustre la "nette hausse" des violences faites aux femmes

Une universitaire, une journaliste et une adolescente ont trouvé la mort ces derniers mois dans un contexte de violences sexistes.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/egypte/e...


Version : Mobile / Web