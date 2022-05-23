🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Élisabeth Borne estime que le "pays doit s'adapter au dérèglement climatique"
En ce jeudi de l'Ascension, la candidate du RN à la présidentielle se rend en Normandie pour soutenir un candidat aux législatives. Le nouveau gouvernement se réunira vendredi matin à Matignon sous l'égide d'Élisabeth Borne.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/en-direct-le-pen-e...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/en-direct-le-pen-e...