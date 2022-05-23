Faire Ensemble
Élisabeth Borne réunit les députés de la majorité avant son discours demain à l'Assemblée

Au lendemain du remaniement ministériel, la Première ministre Élisabeth Borne a réunit les députés de la majorité avant son discours demain à l'Assemblée nationale.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elisabeth-borne-re...


