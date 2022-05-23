Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Emmanuel Macron: "Je ne veux pas que Jean-Luc Mélenchon gagne aux législatives"

En déplacement à Clichy-sous-Bois, en Seine-Saint-Denis ce mercredi soir, Emmanuel Macron a répondu à Jean-Luc Mélenchon après les propos de l'Insoumis affirmant que "la police tue".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elysee/emmanuel-ma...


Version : Mobile / Web