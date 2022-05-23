🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Emmanuel Macron: "Je ne veux pas que Jean-Luc Mélenchon gagne aux législatives"
En déplacement à Clichy-sous-Bois, en Seine-Saint-Denis ce mercredi soir, Emmanuel Macron a répondu à Jean-Luc Mélenchon après les propos de l'Insoumis affirmant que "la police tue".
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elysee/emmanuel-ma...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elysee/emmanuel-ma...