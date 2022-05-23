Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Emmanuel Macron appelle les députés de la majorité à être "en campagne permanente"

Le chef de l'État demande à ses troupes d'être soudées et ouvertes aux compromis alors que son camp n'a pas de majorité absolue à l'Assemblée.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/emman...


Version : Mobile / Web