Emmanuel Macron en Gironde mercredi auprès des personnes "mobilisées" contre les incendies

Le chef de l'État se rendra en Gironde mercredi, où de violents incendies sévissent depuis une semaine et ont déjà détruit plus de 20.000 hectares de végétation.



