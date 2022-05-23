🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
En Afrique, plus de trois quarts des avortements seraient non sécurisés
Les filles et les femmes se mettent en danger pour contourner l'interdiction imposée dans la majorité des pays du continent.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/societe-...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/societe-...