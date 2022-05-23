Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
En Bosnie-Herzégovine, malgré l'urgence, la question du changement climatique n’est pas la priorité des dirigeants politiques

Selon une étude scientifique de 2020, ce pays du centre de l'Euorpe se classerait à la troisième place mondiale des pays les plus vulnérable aux inondations. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/en-direct...


Version : Mobile / Web