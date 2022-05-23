🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
En Italie, un musée sous-marin créé par Paolo Fanciulli a eu raison des chalutiers de pêche industrielle
La première sculpture en marbre a été posée au fond de la Méditerranée en 2013, depuis 50 autres ont suivi. Conséquence : les chalutiers qui péchaient illégalement dans la zone ont dû la contourner pour ne pas abimer leurs filets. Et la vie marine a repris.
