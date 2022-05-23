Faire Ensemble
En Italie, un musée sous-marin créé par Paolo Fanciulli a eu raison des chalutiers de pêche industrielle

La première sculpture en marbre a été posée au fond de la Méditerranée en 2013, depuis 50 autres ont suivi. Conséquence : les chalutiers qui péchaient illégalement dans la zone ont dû la contourner pour ne pas abimer leurs filets. Et la vie marine a repris.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/l-etoile-...


