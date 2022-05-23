Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
En colère, Tom Hanks défend sa femme bousculée par un fan

Mercredi 15 juin, de sortie avec sa femme Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks n'a pas apprécié l'attitude de certains fans. Et il était bien décidé à le fair...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Tom-Hanks-en-col...


Version : Mobile / Web