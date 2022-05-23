Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
En quoi consiste une épilation du maillot brésilien ? Quelles erreurs éviter ?

Vous affectionnez particulièrement les maillots de bain échancrés et minimalistes ? L'épilation brésilienne pourrait bien faire votre bonheur. Mais cette méthode n'est pas sans risques. On fait le point. 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/beaute-forme/soins-du...


Version : Mobile / Web