🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
«En votre intime conviction», de Clémentine Thiebault : dans la peau d'une jurée d'assises
Jurée d’assises, la journaliste raconte son expérience aussi déstabilisante que passionnante.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/En-votre...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/En-votre...