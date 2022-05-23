Faire Ensemble
Énergie : Malaunay, la commune normande à l'avant-garde de la sobriété

En Seine-Maritime, à Malaunay, tous les bâtiments communaux ont été repensés pour faire des économies d'énergie. La ville a également traqué ses dépenses inutiles. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/en-regions/ene...


