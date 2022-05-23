Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Environnement : quel est l’impact des crèmes solaires sur les océans ?

C’est une pollution invisible, mais réelle : 25 000 tonnes de crème solaire sont déversées dans les mers chaque année. Que sait-on de leur impact sur l'environnement ?

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-billet...


Version : Mobile / Web