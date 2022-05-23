Faire Ensemble
Éric Ciotti, Marie Guevenoux et Éric Woerth élus questeurs de l'Assemblée nationale

Eliminé, le candidat de la Nupes a dénoncé un "scandale démocratique" et un accord entre la majorité présidentielle, LR et le RN.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/eric-ciotti-marie-...


