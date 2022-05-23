🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
États-Unis : des milliers de bovins terrassés par la canicule
Les fortes chaleurs aux États-Unis ont causé la mort d'au moins 2 000 bovins dans l'État du Kansas, au milieu du mois de juin.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/emploi/metier...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/emploi/metier...