🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Êtes-vous sexuellement compatible ?
Qu’est-ce que ça veut dire, concrètement, la compatibilité sexuelle ? Avoir envie l’un de l’autre ? Aimer les mêmes choses (caresses, positions, fantasmes, etc.) ? Y a-t-il un rapport avec les phéromones ? Comment savoir si on est compatible ou incompatible sexuellement ?
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/psycho-sexo/le-blog-s...