Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Eurozapping : Stockholm, capitale des activistes pour le climat

Comme chaque soir, le 23h fait un tour de l'actualité diffusée par les chaînes européennes de télévision. C’est l’Eurozapping du vendredi 27 mai.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


Version : Mobile / Web