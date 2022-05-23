Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Exploration : Jean-Louis Etienne présente "Polar Pod", un projet de trois ans d'expédition autour de l'Antarctique dans une station portée par le courant

Franceinfo a rencontré Jean-Louis Etienne. L'explorateur présente son nouveau projet "Polar Pod", trois années d'expédition autour de l'Antarctique à bord d'une station portée par le courant.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/meteo/climat/explorati...


Version : Mobile / Web