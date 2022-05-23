🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Exploration : Jean-Louis Etienne présente "Polar Pod", un projet de trois ans d'expédition autour de l'Antarctique dans une station portée par le courant
Franceinfo a rencontré Jean-Louis Etienne. L'explorateur présente son nouveau projet "Polar Pod", trois années d'expédition autour de l'Antarctique à bord d'une station portée par le courant.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/meteo/climat/explorati...
