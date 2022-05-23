Faire Ensemble
Face au défi climatique, la France peut mieux faire selon le Haut Conseil pour le climat

Pour faire face aux défis apportés par le réchauffement climatique, l’action de la France reste insuffisante​, selon les conclusions d’un rapport remis par le Haut Conseil pour le climat, mercredi 29 juin.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/meteo/climat/face-au-d...


