Faire Ensemble
Fausses accusations contre Garrido et Corbière: "Cet homme ne doit plus porter le nom de journaliste", réagit Raquel Garrido

Raquel Garrido répond aux fausses accusations portées contre elle dans Le Point. Le journaliste du Point, Aziz Zemouri, auteur d'un article mettant en cause à tort la députée La France Insoumise et son compagnon Alexis Corbière, a été mis à pied et convoqué à un entretien préalable à un possible licenciement.

