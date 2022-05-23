🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Ferry France-Algérie : quand acheter un billet se transforme en parcours du combattant
Depuis deux ans, épidémie du Covid-19 oblige, beaucoup ont dû renoncer à leur voyage en Algérie. Face à l'explosion de la demande pour la saison estivale, acheter un billet pour un ferry est devenu un véritable parcours du combattant.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/algerie/...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/algerie/...