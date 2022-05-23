🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Figure du cinéma et du théâtre en Algérie, Chafia Boudraa est morte à 92 ans
La célèbre actrice algérienne avait notamment joué dans le thriller politique "Hors-la-loi" présenté en compétition à Cannes en 2010. La disparition de Chafia Boudraa survient quelques jours après celle d'une autre icône du cinéma algérien, l'acteur et réalisateur Ahmed Benaissa, mort avant la projection d'un film pendant le festival.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/cinema/figure-...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/cinema/figure-...