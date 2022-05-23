Faire Ensemble
Figure du cinéma et du théâtre en Algérie, Chafia Boudraa est morte à 92 ans

La célèbre actrice algérienne avait notamment joué dans le thriller politique "Hors-la-loi" présenté en compétition à Cannes en 2010. La disparition de Chafia Boudraa survient quelques jours après celle d'une autre icône du cinéma algérien, l'acteur et réalisateur Ahmed Benaissa, mort avant la projection d'un film pendant le festival.

