Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Flor Lurienne : «J’ai toujours été fascinée par la fulgurance des mots»

Avec « Rita trace sa route », la comédienne Flor Lurienne signe un premier roman virevoltant de poésie.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Flor-Lur...


Version : Mobile / Web