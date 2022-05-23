🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Fondation Versace, Fendi et l’AS Roma, Winona Ryder pour Marc Jacobs… ce qu’il ne fallait pas louper cette semaine
Capri Holdings lance la Versace FoundationPour marquer le coup d'envoi du Mois des Fiertés, le conglomérat Capri Holdings, propriétaire (entre autres) des marques Versace, Michael Kors et Jimmy Choo a annoncé le lancement de la Versace Foundation, de...
https://www.elle.fr/Mode/Les-news-mode/Fondation-V...
https://www.elle.fr/Mode/Les-news-mode/Fondation-V...