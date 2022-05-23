Faire Ensemble
Fonte des glaces : au pied du glacier des Bossons à Chamonix, l'étonnante vidange d'un lac

Dans les Alpes, un lac s'est formé suite à la fonte du glacier des Bossons à Chamonix (Haute-Savoie), qui perd environ 6 mètres par an. À tel point que la commune a dû prendre des mesures pour vidanger une partie du lac.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/meteo/neige/fonte-des-...


