🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Futur musée du logement populaire cherche... logement HLM
Ancien, bien desservi, si possible en Seine-Saint-Denis, encore habité serait un plus: les critères de l'immeuble recherché pour accueillir le prem...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Art/Futur-musee...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Art/Futur-musee...