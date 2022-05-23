Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Gabriel Attal dénonce le "projet de ruine économique" de ses adversaires

Après le débat de l'entre-deux-tours des élections législatives entre Clémentine Autain, Gabriel Attal et Jordan Bardella sur BFMTV, les candidats ont accepté de répondre à 3 questions.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gabriel-attal-deno...


Version : Mobile / Web