Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Gaël Monfils et Elina Svitolina, mots d'amour pour leur premier anniversaire de mariage

Samedi 16 juillet, Gaël Monfils et Elina Svitolina ont fêté leur premier anniversaire de mariage. Pour l'occasion, déclarations et photos nostalgi...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Gael-Monfils-et-...


Version : Mobile / Web