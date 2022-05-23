🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Gaël Monfils et Elina Svitolina, mots d'amour pour leur premier anniversaire de mariage
Samedi 16 juillet, Gaël Monfils et Elina Svitolina ont fêté leur premier anniversaire de mariage. Pour l'occasion, déclarations et photos nostalgi...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Gael-Monfils-et-...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Gael-Monfils-et-...