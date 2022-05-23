Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Gérald Darmanin: "Je remercie le président de la République et la Première ministre d'avoir redonné au ministère de l'Intérieur sa plénitude"

Gérald Darmanin: "Je remercie le président de la République et la Première ministre d'avoir redonné au ministère de l'Intérieur sa plénitude"



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/geral...


Version : Mobile / Web