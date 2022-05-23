Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Groupe sanguin A positif (A+) ou A négatif (A-) : quelles différences ?

Le groupe sanguin A est partagé par 45 % de la population française, ce qui en fait le groupe sanguin le plus répandu dans l'Hexagone. Éclairages du Dr Pascale Richard, directrice médicale de l'Établissement français du sang (EFS). 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/dossiers/physio...


Version : Mobile / Web