Groupe sanguin O positif (O+) ou O négatif (O-) : quelles différences ?

Le groupe sanguin O est bien connu de tous. Pour cause, les personnes O négatives (O-) sont dites "donneuses universelles". Qu'est-ce que cela signifie ? Qu'en est-il des personnes O positives (O+) ? Réponses du Dr Pascale Richard, directrice médicale de l'Établissement français du sang (EFS). 



