Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
«Guacamole vaudou» - Eric Judor, star d'un roman photo : «Ce qui marche dans c’est le côté absurde»

L’humoriste s’est associé au scénariste et écrivain Fabcaro pour réaliser un roman-photo hilarant.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Guacamol...


Version : Mobile / Web