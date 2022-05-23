Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Guadeloupe : les pélicans bruns du Gosier menacés de disparition

Les pélicans bruns, très présents à Gosier, en Guadeloupe, ont presque disparu. Les défenseurs des animaux se battent pour préserver l'espèce, qui est menacée. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...


