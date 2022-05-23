Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Guerre en Ukraine : pour réduire sa dépendance au gaz russe, l'Allemagne annonce un recours accru au charbon

Le ministre écologiste Robert Habeck a assuré que le gouvernement était "amer" alors qu'il a promis de sortir du charbon d'ici 2030.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/europe/manifesta...


Version : Mobile / Web