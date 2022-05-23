🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Guerre en Ukraine, réchauffement climatique, Covid-19… On vous explique la crise alimentaire qui inquiète en Afrique de l'Ouest
Dans la région, la hausse des prix induite par le conflit en Ukraine est venue aggraver une situation déjà préoccupante depuis plusieurs années.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/europe/manifesta...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/europe/manifesta...