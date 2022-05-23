Faire Ensemble
Guerre en Ukraine : trois combattants étrangers condamnés à mort par les séparatistes de Donetsk

Trois combattants étrangers dans le Donbass ont été condamnés à mort par la justice des autorités séparatistes de Donetsk, jeudi 9 juin. Il s’agit de deux Britanniques et d’un Marocain.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/gu...


