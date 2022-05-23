Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Hallucinations cénesthésiques : de quoi s'agit-il ?

Les hallucinations cénesthésiques sont des hallucinations sensorielles : les victimes ont l'impression d'être en proie à des sensations qu'elles ne maîtrisent pas et de ne plus avoir le contrôle de leur corps. Comment cela s'explique-t-il ? Quelle prise en charge ? 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...


Version : Mobile / Web