🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Hallucinations cénesthésiques : de quoi s'agit-il ?
Les hallucinations cénesthésiques sont des hallucinations sensorielles : les victimes ont l'impression d'être en proie à des sensations qu'elles ne maîtrisent pas et de ne plus avoir le contrôle de leur corps. Comment cela s'explique-t-il ? Quelle prise en charge ?
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...