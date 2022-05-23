Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Heidi Klum et Tom Kaulitz, tendres baisers et gestes d'affections dans les rues de New York

Dimanche 26 juin, Heidi Klum et son mari Tom Kaulitz ont été photographié dans les rues de New-York.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Heidi-Klum-et-To...


Version : Mobile / Web