🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Helen Mirren et Andie MacDowell à Cannes, duo dansant… aux crinières remarquables !
Le Festival de Cannes édition 2022 touche doucement à sa fin. A l'avant-dernier jour de compétition, Andie MacDowell et sa copine Helen Mirren éta...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Helen-Mirren-et-...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Helen-Mirren-et-...