Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Helen Mirren et Andie MacDowell à Cannes, duo dansant… aux crinières remarquables !

Le Festival de Cannes édition 2022 touche doucement à sa fin. A l'avant-dernier jour de compétition, Andie MacDowell et sa copine Helen Mirren éta...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Helen-Mirren-et-...


Version : Mobile / Web