Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Hématophobie : comment vaincre sa peur panique du sang ?

La peur incontrôlable du sang est l’une des phobies les plus courantes au monde. Elle peut constituer un véritable handicap social, et même pousser certaines personnes à renoncer à des examens médicaux indispensables. Comment la prendre en charge ? 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/psycho-sexo/psycho/he...


Version : Mobile / Web