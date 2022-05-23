Faire Ensemble
Hérissons décharnés, oiseaux de montagne perturbés... Ces animaux qui font les frais d'un printemps trop chaud et trop sec

Le mois de mai a été le plus chaud jamais enregistré en France, et certains animaux souffrent déjà des effets d'une sécheresse précoce. À plus long terme, c'est tout un pan de la biodiversité qui est déjà en train de disparaître.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


