🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Hérissons décharnés, oiseaux de montagne perturbés... Ces animaux qui font les frais d'un printemps trop chaud et trop sec
Le mois de mai a été le plus chaud jamais enregistré en France, et certains animaux souffrent déjà des effets d'une sécheresse précoce. À plus long terme, c'est tout un pan de la biodiversité qui est déjà en train de disparaître.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...